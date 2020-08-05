Tara Sutaria Just Made It Instagram Official With Aadar Jain On His Birthday

Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain. (courtesy: tarasutaria)

Attention, folks! Bollywood actressTara Sutaria just made her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain Instagram official of sorts and what could have been a possibly better day than his birthday, right? Well, Tara posted an absolutely adorable picture along with the birthday boy, who turned 26 on Wednesday. She borrowed Beethoven's popular words to wish Aadar on his special day. Referring to Aadar Jain as his "favourite person," Tara, in her Instagram note wrote: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Tara and Aadar have frequently made public appearances together. However, this is the first time that the rumoured couple has shared a post together on social media. As we await Aadar Jain's response to Tara Sutaria's greeting, check out her post:

Earlier on Wednesday, Tara Sutaria's sister Pia also shared a birthday wish for Aadar. Posting a picture of herself along with Aadar and the Student Of The Year 2 actress, she wrote: "It's a Sutaria sandwich. Happy birthday to this absolute star."

Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's rumoured relationship started doing the rounds after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, last year. This year, Tara went as Aadar's date at his brother Armaan Jain's wedding festivities. She and Aadar even performed together at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, videos from which went viral on social media.

Tara Sutaria recently accompanied Aadar Jain to the Kapoors lunch, which was attended by his family members including his cousin Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur. Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima; Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt were also present at the get-together.

Tara Sutaria, a former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She recently shared screen space with her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra in Masakali 2.0. Her next project is Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.