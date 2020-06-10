The Story Behind Baby Tara Sutaria's 'Distracted' Expression

From Tara Sutaria's Instagram story (courtesy tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria's favourite pass-time is browsing through her childhood memories, some of which often make it to her Instagram. On Wednesday, the Student Of The Year 2 actress took a trip down memory lane and picked out one of her favourite baby photos to share it on her Instagram story. The cutie-pie in the photo, is kind of unrecognisable as the baby version of Tara Sutaria but she will steal your heart anyway. The 24-year-old actress also shared the story behind her "distracted" expression made a reference to her sister Pia Sutaria in the caption. There's also proof of the fact that Tara has been a foodie ever since she was a baby in her caption: "Probably distracted by food or Pia Sutaria." Pia, Tara's twin sister, is a model and a trained dancer.

Looks like baby Tara Sutaria's superpower was being adorable. Take a look at her Instagram story here:

Earlier, Tara had Instagrammed this adorable blast from the past featuring two baby Sutarias: "Evidently the needier twin, Pia. We look like baby momos," she had written.

Here's more from Tara Sutaria's childhood album. She's been attending phone calls since...

Tara Sutaria stepped into Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, in which she co-starred with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Tara's next Bollywood film was Marjaavaan, which remains her last film so far. She's looking forward to her upcoming project Tadap, which is a remake of Telugu movie RX 100. It'll mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.