Guess What Tara Sutaria's 'Beta Ji, Shaadi Kab Hai Face' Looks Like?

Tara Sutaria just Instagrammed a pretty picture of herself with a super hilarious caption. Referring to people who keep asking about marriage, Tara Sutaria shared a picture of herself dressed in traditional attire and accompanied it with a hilarious caption. In the picture, Tara can be seen smiling at the camera. Sharing the picture, Tara wrote, "I like to call this the "beta ji, shaadi kab hai" face. It's a whole mood." She also added a laughter emoticon. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's picture here:

Tara Sutaria's Instagram profile is a mood. The 24-year-old actress keeps treating her Instafam to adorable throwback pictures of herself. A few days back, Tara shared an adorable throwback picture with her sister Pia Sutaria and it is super cute. In the picture, a pint-sized Tara and Pia can be seen posing for the picture while Pia can be seen hugging Tara. Twinning in white, Tara and Pia look as adorable as ever. "Evidently the needier twin Pia Sutaria. We look like baby momos," wrote Tara Sutaraia. Take a look:

Here's another throwback picture of Tara holding a phone to her ear. In the picture, a pint-sized Tara can be seen posing for the camera with a telephone receiver. "24/7," wrote Tara.

Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, was last seen in the romantic action film Marjaavaan where she shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Tara's upcoming projects includes Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.