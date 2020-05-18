Tara Sutaria's Throwback Pic With 'The Needier Twin' Pia Sutaria Is Just Too Cute

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy tarasutaria)

Highlights Tara shared a picture featuring her twin sister Pia

"Always up for cuddles," wrote Tara

Tara and Pia were seen twinning in white

Tara Sutaria just made our Monday better. The Student Of The Year 2 actress just dropped the cutest picture on Instagram and it is making her fans swoon. Tara Sutaria shared a throwback picture featuring her twin sister Pia Sutaria and it is driving our Monday blues away. In the picture, pint-sized Tara and Pia can be seen posing for the picture while Pia hugs Tara. Twinning in white, Tara and Pia look as adorable as ever. Sharing the picture, Tara referred to Pia as "the needier twin" and wrote, "Evidently the needier twin Pia Sutaria. We look like baby momos." Tara also aptly added the hashtag "always up for cuddles" to the adorable throwback picture. Take a look:

Tara Sutaria, who is currently at home with her family due to the coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. A few days back, Tara shared a BTS scene from a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani and it made her Instafam drool. "Missing," she captioned her picture. Take a look:

Tara also keeps sharing adorable throwback pictures. A few weeks ago, Tara shared an adorable picture of herself holding a phone to her ear. In the picture, a pint-sized Tara was seen posing for the camera with a telephone receiver. "24/7," wrote Tara.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the 2019 romantic action-drama Marjaavaan where she shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. She has Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap to look forward to.