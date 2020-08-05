On Aadar Jain's Birthday, Rumoured Girlfriend Tara Sutaria's Sister Pia Posted This

Pia Sutaria with Aadar Jain and Tara. (courtesy: piasutaria)

On Aadar Jain's 26th birthday, the actor got a special greeting from his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria's sister Pia. The ballet dancer shared an adorable picture of herself along with the birthday boy and her sister Tara Sutaria. She described the picture in these words: "It's a Sutaria sandwich," adding, "Happy birthday to this absolute star." Tara Sutaria, in the comments section of her sister's post wrote "Aww" and accompanied it with a heart emoticon. Aadar also responded to the post and wrote: "Thank you P," adding a heart emoji.

Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Aadar Jain, joined the Kapoors for lunch on Raksha Bandhan this year, glimpses from which Aadar's cousin Kareena Kapoor shared on her Instagram profile. The pictures also featured Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima; Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt. "Family lunch. Miss you, Lolo," wrote Kareena.

Earlier this year, Tara was Aadar's plus one at his brother Armaan Jain's wedding festivities. The couple also danced together to Gallan Kardi from Saif Ali Khan's film Jawaani Jaaneman at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Masakali 2.0, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2. She also starred in Marjaavaan. Tara's upcoming project includes Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.