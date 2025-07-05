Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her Journey In Bollywood As An Outsider: "It Has Been A Difficult And Lonely Task To..."

Tara Sutaria made her big Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and debutant Ananya Panday. After 6 years, the actor got candid recently as she spoke about the loneliness she had to tackle, being an outsider. She also revealed that she had to get used to a lot of things.

What's Happening

Tara Sutaria spoke about being proud of herself for navigating a lot of things that she was not used to in Bollywood.

Speaking to The Times Of India, she shared, "When I began my career in films, I didn't know a lot of people in the industry, and I was new to a lot of this whole world of filmmaking. So, it took many years to get used to a lot of things, and to understand how the industry functions and works. It has also been a very difficult and a very lonely task to manoeuvre and navigate so many things because when you're not from the inside, you don't have anybody to really discuss things with, seek advice from."

She added, "There have been so many instances in my career where I wish I could have had guidance, I wish I could have had people from the inside of the industry help me out. In my experience, it's best to listen to your gut and intuition for your own career."

Furthermore, she said that it becomes a little bit easier for people who come from a filmy background as they have a lot of inside information.

Work

Tara Sutaria's last release was the 2023 survival thriller Apurva. She is now gearing up for Awarapan 2, which is a sequel to Emraan Hashmi's 2007 hit film.

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Rumoured To Be Dating

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria, who are rumoured to be dating for a while, are seemingly holidaying together in an undisclosed location. The rumoured couple shared separate pictures on their respective Instagram handles earlier this week. The Internet was quick to spot the similarities in the locale, assuming they are holidaying together.

Tara and Veer walked the ramp together for the first time back in March when they had turned showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week. Their on-ramp chemistry sparked the buzz about their rumoured affair.

Soon after their first public appearance together, The Times of India reported that the two have been dating for a little over two months now, and they are still "trying to figure things out."

In A Nutshell

Tara Sutaria opened up about taking time to get used to how things function in the film industry.