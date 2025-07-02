Are Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria Holidaying Together? Viral Pics Prompt Dating Rumours (Again)

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria, who are rumoured to be dating for a while, are seemingly holidaying together in an undisclosed location. The rumoured couple shared separate pictures on their respective Instagram handles. The Internet was quick to spot the similarities in the locale, assuming they are holidaying together.

What's Happening

Veer Pahariya shared a picture of himself where he's seen posing on a yacht with a rocky mountain in the background.

Within a few hours, Tara Sutaria shared a picture from the similar locale. Tara's picture also shows a scenic background featuring a blue sea and lush green.

Tara shared the picture with a heart emoji but didn't tag Veer; nor did Veer tag Tara in his picture.

Tara and Veer's Rumoured Love Story

Tara and Veer walked the ramp together for the first time back in March when they had turned showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week. Their on-ramp chemistry sparked the buzz about their rumoured affair.

Soon after their first public appearance together, a Times of India reported that the two have been dating for a little over two months now, and they are still "trying to figure things out."

Veer And Tara's Past Relationships

Veer Pahariya was previously rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan. The duo shared screen space in the Abhishel Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani directorial, Skyforce.

The actor, in a conversation with Zoom, said, "I was 20 when gossip about my relationships made headlines. I was not in public life, so they never asked my opinion. What was on the internet was the truth for people. I was affected by that, but what can be done? Now, I don't care."

Veer Pahariya added, "It's fine now. I signed up for it."

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. After they broke up in 2023, Aadar got married to their common friend Alekha Advani in February this year.

In A Nutshell

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria are seemingly holidaying together, courtesy their viral Instagram stories.