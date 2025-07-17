Ali Fazal On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: "This Is Not Like A Corporate Job"

Conversations around Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand have been rampant in the entertainment industry ever since her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. While some support her claim, some beg to differ.

Ali Fazal recently shared his views on the ongoing controversy.

What's Happening

While actors like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam have extended their support to Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift as a new mother, there have been some who have been diplomatic about it.

Filmmakers such as Suneel Darshan and Mohit Suri have mentioned how it is based on one's perspective and it is unfair to blame the directors.

Ali Fazal has now reacted to the same, though he stated that he does not know much about the ongoing debate.

He told SCREEN, "I am pro everybody being satisfied. At the end of the day, we are creators. This is not like a corporate job. No offence to them, but it is not. Creating things takes a lot of compassion. It needs to be mutually decided between actors, creators and technicians, 'What is the displacement of the hours in that particular project?'"

Emphasising on how every project demands a different process, Ali Fazal added, "Sometimes, some projects don't require much because it is VFX-heavy. Some projects require more because they involve action and drama. The genre changes the working style. That's the kind of industry we are in. You can't put a template. This is all subjective. This is not for others to discuss and throw their opinions. It is harsh to ask people to take sides. It is not fair."

Latest Reaction To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand

One of the latest views on the mentioned topic came from filmmaker Mohit Suri, who is gearing up for the release of Saiyaara, hitting the screens on July 18, 2025.

He told NDTV, "Well, to each their own. I think it depends on the kind of budget you're working with. I don't think any director wants to make anyone work beyond what's required. No one's sadistic enough to unnecessarily torture someone. Sometimes, you're restricted by things like budgets, and that impacts everything, including how many hours a day you shoot."

"You have a choice to be a part of something or not. But what I think is unfair is when someone comes in and starts dictating terms after signing on. You knew what the project entailed - the constraints, the realities," concluded Mohit Suri.

In A Nutshell

Amid the ongoing controversy of Deepika Padukone being replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Ali Fazal has shared his views on the fixed work hour debate. The actor mentioned how it "is not a corporate job", on the fixed 8-hour shift demand.