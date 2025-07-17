R Madhavan On <i>Dhurandhar</i> Co-Star Ranveer Singh: "A Couple Of "Not-So-Good" Films Don't End His Career"

R Madhavan has come to the defence of his Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh. The actor dismissed concerns about Ranveer being "written off" in the industry after a couple of "not so good" films.

In an interview with The Indian Express, R Madhavan shut down the chatter around Ranveer's so-called “comeback.” The actor said, “I don't think Ranveer Singh has ever been written off. A couple of ‘not so good' films don't end an actor's career. He's truly good and an extraordinary actor. But, it makes a good copy in the press and media to keep writing people off and bring them back.”

R Madhavan added, "If you see the great actors in Hollywood like Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks, they don't do 50-60 films in their lifetime. They barely do 14-15 movies in their entire life. Even the biggest of stars, they also don't do beyond 15 films in their lifetime. That is the pace of doing good stories. Here we think that if we are not shooting for three months, it means we are losing our market. Both Ranveer and I don't come from that insecurity."

Madhavan further went on to discuss how filmmaking has changed in the modern day. He pointed out that the audience of today is more knowledgeable and capable, and making movies for this new Indian audience requires patience and accuracy.

"This is a whole new era. Now, we have to work really hard for our characters and stories to convince our audience because the common man today is well-educated. If we are making a movie for the empowered Indian then we will have to make efficient films. It takes time. So writing us off and writing us in is the job of the media, but we don't think we are going anywhere," said the actor.

Apart from R Madhavan and Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release on December 5.