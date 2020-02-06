Viral: Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Burn Up The Dance Floor At Armaan's Reception

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain photographed at an event.

Highlights Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain performed at Armaan's wedding reception on Tu

A video of them recently surfaced on the Internet

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are reportedly dating

Wedding celebrations are all about dance, gaana and masti and who know it better than Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain? The duo made Aadar's brother Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception a night to remember on Tuesday. How, you ask? An inside video from the wedding has surfaced on the Internet and it features Tara and Aadar, who are rumoured to be dating, grooving for the newly-weds at the reception. The rumoured couple can be seen dancing to the track Gallan Kardi from Saif Ali Khan's latest film Jawaani Jaaneman in the viral video, shared by several fan clubs. Take a look:

Before her dance performance, Tara Sutaria charmed the audience with her singing skills at Armaan and Anissa's wedding on Monday. In one of the videos shared by a fan club, Tara could be seen singing Elvis Presley's all-time favourite track Can't Help Falling In Love with Aadar standing beside her on stage. For those who don't know, Tara Sutaria is a trained opera singer and she has performed in several Disney shows.

Apart from Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar also burned the dance floor at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception. While Shah Rukh grooved with wife Gauri and Karan Johar to the song Saadi Gali from Tanu Weds Manu, Kareena, Karisma and Karan Johar performed to the song Bole Chudiyan from Karan's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Take a look:

Coming back to Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, the duo have often made appearances together at several events. Last year, addressing rumours about dating Aadar Jain, Tara told Mumbai Mirror: "We enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me."

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan while Aadar Jain's last release was 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band.