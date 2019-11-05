Tara Sutaria Was Asked If She's Dating Aadar Jain. She Said, 'He's Special'

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain at the Bachchans' Diwali party.

Highlights Tara Sutaria said she connected with Aadar at a Diwali party last year They've been spotted together at several Bollywood parties Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Marjaavaan

Rumours of actress Tara Sutaria dating actor Aadar Jain (Qaidi Band) filled up several gossip columns after they made back appearances - first at Malaika Arora's birthday bash and then at the Bachchans' Diwali party. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Tara Sutaria, who will next be seen in Marjaavaan, said that she connected with Aadar Jain last Diwali and that they 'enjoy going out and spending time together.' Tara Sutaria, who has earlier dated actor Rohan Mehra (Baazaar), said that Aadar Jain is 'special to her.' She told Mumbai Mirror: "It's important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

When Mumbai Mirror asked about the dating rumour directly, Tara Sutaria replied: "Well, we really enjoy each other's company."

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain at Malaika Arora's birthday bash

Mumbai Mirror also asked Tara Sutaria about the rumours of her dating her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The 23-year-old actress said that there was no truth there and added that it started even before her debut film Student Of The Year 2 (or SOTY 2) hit the screens, which was 'annoying.' She was quoted as saying, "Such rumours, and not just with Sid, started even before SOTY 2. They are annoying because they're not true and there is nothing you can say to clarify. Now, I understand this comes with the job, so I take them with a pinch of salt. I got to know Sid because of Marjaavaan. Before that we had only met at parties. We realised that we were neighbours and had so much in common as we are both ex-Students (Sidharth Malhotra debuted with 2012 film Student Of The Year) and come from non-filmi families."

Tara Sutaria had signed Marjaavaan even before SOTY 2 released. Tara Sutaria has also signed up for Milan Luthria's Tadap.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.