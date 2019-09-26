Marjaavaan Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Vs Riteish Deshmukh Which Proves Deadly For Tara Sutaria

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The makers of Marjaavaan released the official trailer on Thursday Tara Sutaria plays the love interest of Sidharth Malhotra's character in The film also features Rakul Preet Singh

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan released the official trailer of the film on Thursday and we bet you will be surprised to see both Sidharth and Riteish in their violent looks. The three-minute-long video features Riteish Deshmukh in a never-seen-before look. He plays a vertically challenged villain, who ruins Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's love story. What follows is the story of Sidharth Malhotra's revenge, in which he looks extremely fierce and ready to pounce upon Riteish Deshmukh. What's more interesting about the trailer is that all characters (including Rakul Preet Singh) introduce themselves with cliche shayaris.

The trailer offers more than just action scenes - there is also a subtle hint of heavy one-liners in the dialogues. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Raavan ke dus sarr ke liye ek teer hi kaafi hai. Marjaavaan trailer out now."

Marjaavaan marks the second collaboration between Ritesih Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra after Ek Villain. Directed by Milap Mila Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. Marjaavaan was earlier slated on October 2 but the makers decided to move the release date to November 22 to avoid box office clash with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's War. However, they changed to release date again to November 8 and now Marjaavaan will open in theatres along with John Abraham's Pagalpanti, which is releasing on the same date.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi while Riteish Deshmukh's last film was Total Dhamaal.

