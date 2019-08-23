First Look: Sidharth Malhotra Vs Riteish Deshmukh In Marjaavaan

Entertainment | | Updated: August 23, 2019 12:47 IST
Riteish and Sidharth in a still from Marjaavan.


Highlights

  1. First look of Riteish and Sidharth's Marjaavan released today
  2. T-Series released three posters featuring Riteish and Sidharth
  3. The Raavan effigy appears in Riteish Deshmukh's poster as well

The first posters of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in upcoming film Marjaavaan were released today. Three posters - one each for Sidharth and Riteish and one of both facing off with each other - were posted by T-Series. The theme of death of the title continues in the tagline "<i>Ek maarega, ek marega</i> (One will kill, one will be killed). They are ready to fight and die for love." In the first poster, a blood-stained Sidharth Malhotra strides across against a backdrop that shows an effigy of Raavan.

The Raavan effigy appears in Riteish Deshmukh's poster as well.

In the third poster, both men go head-to-head.

Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Mila Zaveri, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. The film co-stars Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh and will release on November 22.



