Sidharth Malhotra Begins Shooting For Marjaavaan. Shares His Look From The Film

Sidharth Malhotra's first look from the film Marjaavaan (Image courtesy sidmalhotra )

Highlights Sidharth Malhotra sports an intense and rugged look in the picture Marjaavaan is being directed by Milap Zaveri The film will release on October 2, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his next film Marjaavaan, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. On Friday, Sidharth shared the first look from his film on social media and wrote: "Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! Marjaavaan shoot begins today." Sidharth Malhotra sports an intense and rugged look in the picture and the highlight of the photo is his fist which has tattoos of different religions Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and Christianity. Director of the film Milap Zaveri also retweeted the picture and wrote: "Power, Passion, Pyar (love)! Marjaavaan first look."

Marjaavaan is Sidharth Malhotra's and Riteish Deshmukh's second film with Milap Zaveri, who previously wrote their 2014 film EK Villain. The film will be Rakul Preet's second collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra, who had earlier featured with the actress in Aiyaari, which released earlier this year.

Bhushan Kumar, who is the co-producer of the film, also shared a picture featuring himself with the cast and director of the film. "Here we go again on an exciting journey beyond limits. Marjaavaan together today. Best of luck to the entire team," Bhushan Kumar captioned the photo.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri announced that Rakul Preet is part of the film with a tweet last month. "Gives me great joy to welcome the gorgeous and talented Rakul Preet Singh to Marjaavaan. Dialoguebaazi and dhamaka en route!"

Thankuuuuu so much director sahab @zmilap !! Dialoguebaazi se halla macha denge #marjaawanhttps://t.co/5Lg7YA2fQK — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) November 14, 2018

Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, announced she is part of the film with this post on Instagram.

Marjaavan is set to hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.