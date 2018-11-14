After Tara Sutaria, This Actress Joins The Cast Of Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Aiyaary (Courtesy rakulpreet)

Days after Tara Sutaria announced on Instagram that she is part of Milap Milan Zaveri's Marjaavaan also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, the filmmaker welcomed another actress onboard recently. Milap Milan Zaveri announced on Twitter that Rakul Preet Singh has joined the cast of Marjaavaan and wrote: "Gives me great joy to welcome the gorgeous and talented Rakul Preet Singh to Marjaavaan. Dialoguebaazi and dhamaka en route!" Replying to Milap Milan Zaveri's tweet, Rakul Preet wrote: "Thank you so much director sahib! Dialoguebaazi se halla macha denge." Marjaavaan will be Rakul Preet's second collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra, who had earlier featured with the actress in Aiyaari, which released earlier this year. The first poster of Milap Milan Zaveri-directed film was released in October.

Thankuuuuu so much director sahab @zmilap !! Dialoguebaazi se halla macha denge #marjaawanhttps://t.co/5Lg7YA2fQK — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) November 14, 2018

Tara Sutaria, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, announced that she is part of Marjaavaan on Instagram last month. "So, so thrilled to announce Marjaavaan - A love worth dying for. My second film with the amazing Sidharth and Riteish," Tara wrote on Instagram.

Marjaavaan will be Sidharth Malhotra's and Riteish Deshmukh's second film with Milap Milan Zaveri, who previously wrote their 2014 film EK Villain. The film is expected to release on October 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is also part of NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu, where she is playing the role of late actress Sridevi. Rakul Preet's first look as Sridevi was unveiled last month.

Take a look at the poster here:

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Bollywood thriller Aiyaary and has Tamil projects like NGK, Karthi 17 and SK 14 in the line-up. She recently finished shooting for Luv Ranjan's De De Pyaar De, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu.