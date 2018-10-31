Tara Sutaria's Second Film After Student Of The Year 2 - Marjaavaan With Sidharth Malhotra

Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year 2 releases next year (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Milap Milan Zaveri will direct it Marjaavaan releases in October 2019 Tiger Shroff and Ananya are Tara's Student Of The Years 2 co-stars

Actress Tara Sutaria, who is all set to debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, has finally announced her second film. Titled Marjaavaan, Tara Sutaria co-stars in the film with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. "So, so thrilled to announce Marjaavaan - A love worth dying for. My second film with the amazing Sidharth and Riteish," Tara wrote on Instagram. As soon as the film was announced, Marjaavaan was spotted on the trends list. It will be directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and co-produced by Nikkil Advani. Marjaavaan will be Sidharth Malhotra's and Riteish Deshmukh's second film with Milap Milan Zaveri, who previously wrote their 2014 film EK Villain.

Presenting the first poster of Marjaavaan, starring Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. "A thrilling game of love and death," Sidharth wrote.

Marjaavaan is expected to release on October 2, 2019.

Tara Sutaria's second film would have been Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor. However, she opted out of the project citing date issues. Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and Kiara Advani now stars opposite Shahid.

Tara Sutaria is right now busy with filming Student Of The Year 2, also starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The Punit Malhotra-directed film is also Ananya's debut Bollywood project.

Student Of The Year 2 is the second project in the Karan Johar-produced film series. 2012's Student Of The Year 2 introduced Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Bollywood.

Student Of The Year 2 is expected to hit the screens in May 2019.