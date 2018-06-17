Student Of The Year 2 Update: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria Are Back In Action

School break's over for Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who have returned to school aka the sets of Student Of The Year 2. Director Punit Malhotra shared a new still of the trio form the sets announcing the end of holidays for the lead trio his film. "Back on set," he captioned a picture of Tiger, Ananya and Tara seated on a bench and smiling at each other. Fans of the series and the actors are happy to see them back in action again. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria wrapped the first schedule of Student of the Year 2 in May in Dehradun and Mussoorie and they briefly returned to Mumbai.
Here's the latest picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2:
When in Mumbai, Ananya Panday made the most of it by catching up with her family and cousins. Pictures from the Pandays' brunch date trended for days. Ananya chilled with her parents chunky and Bhavana Panday, sister Rysa, aunt and uncle Deanne and Chikki Panday and cousins Ahaan and Alanna.
Here are some pictures from the family outing:
Tiger Shroff did something similar and before returning to the shooting. Pictures from his movie date with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani on her birthday circulated on the Internet. Tiger's sister Krishna also joined them.
Student Of The Year 2 is Ananya's first Bollywood film while for Tara Sutaria it's her first project outside Disney India. Tara has featured on several Disney India shows and other TV shows. Tiger Shroff is the senior-most among the trio with films like Heropanti, the Baaghi series and A Flying Jatt on his resume.