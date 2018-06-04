Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice From Ananya Panday And Family's Sunday Brunch

Highlights
Chunky Panday also posed for the cameras with Ananya and Rysa while making his way till the car.
Ahaan was also spotted outside the restaurant with his grandmother.
Ananya Panday is making her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra. In Student Of The Year 2, she co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, who is also debuting in Bollywood with the film.
Last November, Ananya had made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal. Of Ananya's debut at the Paris Ball, Chunky Panday had told NDTV, "Waltzing with Ananya was great fun. Ananya made me feel very proud." Her cousin Ahaan had also attended the Paris ball.
Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2 releases this November.