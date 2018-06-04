Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice From Ananya Panday And Family's Sunday Brunch

Sunday with Ananya Panday and family

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2018 16:32 IST
Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice From Ananya Panday And Family's Sunday Brunch

Ananya Panday with her sister Rysa and cousins Ahaan and Alanna (Image courtesy: alannapanday)

  1. Ananya wore a white crochet dress for the brunch
  2. The highlight was the lip-smacking marshmallow caramel chocolate cake
  3. Ananya will debut in Bollywood this year
Ananya Panday, her parents Chunky and Bhavana, sister Rysa and other family members -uncle Aloke Chikky, aunt Deanne, cousins Ahaan and Alanna and grandmother Snehlata - went out for a big fat brunch on Sunday. Most members of the Panday family have shared pictures from their family brunch and it looks like they had loads and loads of fun. It was Ananya who outshone in the pictures in her OOTD - a beautiful white crochet dress and trendy shades. "A family that brunches together," she wrote while adding a couple of pictures from Sunday. The highlight of the brunch was a lip-smacking marshmallow caramel chocolate cake. Pancakes and waffles were also on their list.

Take a look at the pictures from their Sunday brunch.
 
 

A family that brunches together...

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on


 
 

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on


 
 

Family Brunch

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on


 
 

Tough time getting all of them and the cake in one frame

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on



(Major food porn, right?).

Chunky Panday also posed for the cameras with Ananya and Rysa while making his way till the car.
 
ananya panday ndtv

Ahaan was also spotted outside the restaurant with his grandmother.
 
ahaan ndtv

Ananya Panday is making her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra. In Student Of The Year 2, she co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, who is also debuting in Bollywood with the film.
 


Last November, Ananya had made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal. Of Ananya's debut at the Paris Ball, Chunky Panday had told NDTV, "Waltzing with Ananya was great fun. Ananya made me feel very proud." Her cousin Ahaan had also attended the Paris ball.
 


Suhana (Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter) and Shanaya (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter) are Ananya's close friends.

Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2 releases this November.
 

