Student Of The Year 2 Motion Posters: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff Make School Fun Thrice Over

Student Of The Year 2 re-introduced its "batch of 2018" with three new motion posters recently, one each dedicated to Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Student Of The Year 2 marks the Bollywood debut of both Ananya (a fresh entrant) and Tara Sutaria (a VJ, who has starred in a few sitcoms). All three motion posters were shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram, whose Dharma Productions is producing the movie. "Presenting Ananya! Welcoming her to our Dharma family," wrote Karan, who also welcomed Tara, and for Tiger, he added: "Tiger Shroff in in the house!" Ananya also singled out the motion poster featuring her and shared it on her Instagram, writing: "Only six months to go," while her mother Bhavana Panday added: "Can't wait!"
Highlights
- The motion posters of SOTY 2 released on Wednesday
- Ananya Panday introduced her character on Instgaram
- Karan Johar introduced Tara and Tiger's characters
Here's how fabulous the "batch of 2018" looks. Check it out!
Ananya Panday is the eldest of Chunky and Bhavana Panday's two daughters and the Punit Malhotra-directed film is her maiden Bollywood project. Ananya is best friends with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya. Meanwhile, Dharma Productions had earlier described Tara as "the girl who is in it to win it" in its introductory post on social media. Tara Sutaria started her career as a VJ with Disney India and went to star in two of its sitcoms - Oye Jassie and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir.
CommentsHere's how the trio were introduced in their first posters:
Student Of The Year 2 went on floors in Dehradun last month and is expected to hit the screens on November 23.