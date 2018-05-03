These Pics Of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday From Student Of The Year 2 Are Making The Wait So Difficult

Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, is one of the most-anticipated releases of this year. The 'cool students' of batch 2018 have constantly shared updates from the sets and designer Manish Malhotra is adding more to it. These pictures are making the wait for Student Of The Year 2 so difficult for us. Manish Malhotra dropped by the sets of the film, currently being shot in Mussoorie, and treated us to a happy picture of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and their director Punit Malhotra (missing - Tara Sutaria). "All smiles with the fabulous Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Punit Malhotra," Manish Malhotra captioned his post.
Take a look at the picture here.
Here are another set of fabulous pictures from Student Of The Year 2 sets. This explains how the three stars are braving cold weather to shoot for their film.
When Punit Malhotra clicked a picture of fitness freak Tiger Shroff eating a cake. (Cheat meal, perhaps?)
What Ananya and Tara do in their free time.
The final cast of Student Of The Year 2 was revealed by Karan Johar, the producer of the film last month. However, Tiger Shroff's admission to the coolest school was announced months ago.
CommentsAnanya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky and Bhavana Panday. She made her high society debut at Le Bal in Paris last year. While Tara Sutaria has featured in several Disney India shows.
Student Of The Year 2 is expected to release in November this year.