On The Sets Of Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Are Too Cool For School

Ananya, Tiger and Tara on the sets of Student Of The Year 2 . (Image courtesy: tigerholic_ )

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, it appears are very studious students. The trio are currently filmingin Dehradun. Fan clubs have shared photos of Tiger, Ananya and Tara shooting for the film and in one photo, they were spotted dressed in St Teresa's blazer - yay! The new batch has imbibed their senior's style. There's also a video doing the rounds on social media, in which the new batch of St Teresa's can be seen dancing in corridors and there's another video of Tiger Shroff showing some superb martial arts moves to the crowd gathered on the sets.Glimpses from the sets ofKaran Johar announced the final and complete cast of Student Of The Year 2 last week. Though Tiger Shroff admission to the "coolest school" was announced earlier, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria were the new joinees.Ananya is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday . She made her high society debut at Le Bal in Paris last year andis the first time she'll face the camera. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria has featured in several Disney India shows such asand. She started her career as a VJ for Disney'sand she has also participated in. Tara is reportedly dating Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra.is directed by Punit Malhotra and the film is expected to release in November this year.