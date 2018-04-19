On The Sets Of Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Are Too Cool For School

Highlights
- A video from the sets of SOTY 2 shows the filming of a dance sequence
- Ananya, Tiger and Tara were pictures wearing the school blazer
- Student Of The Year 2 is expected to release in November
Glimpses from the sets of Student Of The Year 2:
#repost - #soty2 @tigerjackieshroff @dharmamovies @punitdmalhotra #soty2onnov23 #tarasutaria #ananyapanday . . follow @tiger_shroff_fans_group . . #tigershroff #dishapatani #varundhawan #tigerjackieshroff #ranveersingh #sunnyleone #aliabhatt #hrithikroshan #akshaykumar #soty2on23nov #sonamkapoor #studentoftheyear2 #aamirkhan #salmankhan #priyankachopra #deepikapadukone #hollywood #bollywood #dance #baaghi2 #baaghi2on30march #indin #gym #use #regrann
Karan Johar announced the final and complete cast of Student Of The Year 2 last week. Though Tiger Shroff admission to the "coolest school" was announced earlier, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria were the new joinees.
Ananya is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. She made her high society debut at Le Bal in Paris last year and Student Of The Year 2 is the first time she'll face the camera.
Student Of The Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and the film is expected to release in November this year.