On The Sets Of Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Are Too Cool For School

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are filming Student Of The Year 2 in Dehradun

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 19, 2018 19:26 IST
Ananya, Tiger and Tara on the sets of Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: tigerholic_)

  1. A video from the sets of SOTY 2 shows the filming of a dance sequence
  2. Ananya, Tiger and Tara were pictures wearing the school blazer
  3. Student Of The Year 2 is expected to release in November
Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, it appears are very studious students. The trio are currently filming Student Of The Year 2 in Dehradun. Fan clubs have shared photos of Tiger, Ananya and Tara shooting for the film and in one photo, they were spotted dressed in St Teresa's blazer - yay! The new batch has imbibed their senior's style. There's also a video doing the rounds on social media, in which the new batch of St Teresa's can be seen dancing in corridors and there's another video of Tiger Shroff showing some superb martial arts moves to the crowd gathered on the sets.

Glimpses from the sets of Student Of The Year 2:
 
 

Karan Johar announced the final and complete cast of Student Of The Year 2 last week. Though Tiger Shroff admission to the "coolest school" was announced earlier, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria were the new joinees.
 


Ananya is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. She made her high society debut at Le Bal in Paris last year and Student Of The Year 2 is the first time she'll face the camera.
 


On the other hand, Tara Sutaria has featured in several Disney India shows such as The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. She started her career as a VJ for Disney's Big Bada Boom and she has also participated in Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Tara is reportedly dating Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra.
 


Student Of The Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and the film is expected to release in November this year.

