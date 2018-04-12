From Ananya Panday's Instagram: 5 Best Pics With Suhana And Aryan Khan

We dropped by Ananya Panday's Instagram page and guess what we found?

Entertainment | Updated: April 12, 2018 13:29 IST
Ananya with Aryan, Suhana and AbRam (courtesy ananyapanday)

New Delhi: 

  1. Ananya Panday is all set for her Bollywood debut
  2. Ananya Panday recently made her Instagram account accessible to all
  3. Her Instagram is filled with her pics with Suhana Khan
Student Of The Year Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday's daughter, is all set for her Bollywood debut with the second part of the Karan Johar franchise - the big news was announced on Tuesday. Ananya, who has been making showbiz appearances for a while now, is now officially ready for the media glare and also recently made her verified Instagram account accessible to all. We dropped by her Instagram page and guess what we found? So many of her slam-book like entries with Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. Ananya Panday and Suhana are best of friends and are often spotted hanging out together and in social media posts. We have curated our top five picks for you, most of which have previously gone viral.

Ananya and Suhana's Team BFF also includes Shanaya Kapoor - Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter. This is from when the trio were chilling at Alibaug, where Shah Rukh Khan has his farmhouse. "Doesn't get much better than this," said Ananya and we totally agree.
 
 

Doesn't get much better than this #CharliesAngels

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on



This photo of Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya had gone crazy viral last year and sent the Internet into a meltdown. But all Ananya intended to do was wish Suhana on her birthday.
 
 

Happy birthday Sue, we love you

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on



This piece of throwback gold is from exactly a year before the previous post. These two are adorable!
 


Ananya also often hangs out with Aryan Khan, who is rarely spotted in photos and not a big fan of the paparazzi. In this photo, she stars with the "main posers" Aryan and her cousin Ahaan Panday.
 
 

Main #posers

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on



This one is our absolute favourite because you can see so many of gen-next star kids in this photo - this what it looks like when Suhana, Shanaya, Ananya, Aryan and AbRam chill together.
 
 

faaavvvess

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on



Ananya Panday co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Disney India star Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2. The Punit Malhotra-directed movie marks the Bollywood debuts of both Ananya and Tara. Student Of The Year 2 is all set to release on November 23.
 

ananya pandaystudent of the year 2

