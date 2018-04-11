Chunky Panday's Daughter Ananya Panday Enrolls In Bollywood, Twitter Welcomes New Student Of The Year

Ananya Panday, the 18-year-old daughter of actor Chunky Panday, will make her debut in Student Of The Year 2, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed on Tuesday. Ananya is one of two newcomers - the other being Disney India star Tara Sutaria - in a cast headlined by Tiger Shroff. The class of 2018 was Twitter's top trend soon after the announcement and while some tweets grumbled about 'nepotism rocks' (they are just repeating what you said, Karan Johar), the Internet appears to be largely impressed with the upcoming actress. Ananya is the elder of Chunky and Bhavana Panday's two daughters. Her sister Rysa is 13-years-old. And despite the muttered comments about her Bollywood connections, Ananya has been given a warm reception. "She is very pretty," read one comment while another user added: "She is gorgeous and very stylish."
- Ananya's co-stars are Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria
- Ananya made her high society debut at Le Bal in November 2017
- Twitter welcomed Ananya with kind words
Ananya Panday made her high society debut at Le Bal in Paris last year. At the high profile international event, Ananya was paired with Prince Philip d'Arenberg and cut a fine figure wearing Jean Paul Gaultier. Months before the official announcement, Le Bal organisers introduced Ananya as "Bollywood actress" in one of their posts.
At Le Bal, Ananya posed with other debutantes such as Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe, Princess Gauravi of Jaipur and Princess Costanza Pallavicini among others.
Ananya Panday counts Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana (also an aspiring actress) and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya among her best friends. The trio are often spotted together and Shanaya and Ananya are almost always on Suhana's Alibaug parties' guest list.
Student Of The Year 2, a sequel to the 2012 film that launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, is being directed by Punit Malhotra and will release in November.
So, Ananya... break a leg.