Student Of The Year 2: Disney India's Tara Sutaria Joins Tiger Shroff's Batch

Tara Sutaria has featured in shows like Oye Jassie and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 11, 2018 11:50 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Student Of The Year 2: Disney India's Tara Sutaria Joins Tiger Shroff's Batch

Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Dharma Productions)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Tiger Shroff and "the girls" started filming in Dehradun on Tuesday
  2. Tara Sutaria has featured in two sitcoms of Disney India
  3. Dharma's post described Tara as "the girl who is in it to win it"
Karan Johar is announcing the batch of 2018 for his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2, which is headlined by Tiger Shroff. Karan Johar announced the admission of Disney India's Tara Sutaria to the SOTY family. KJo's Dharma Productions described Tara as "the girl who is in it to win it" in its introductory post on social media. Tara Sutaria started her career as a VJ with Disney India and went to star in two of its sitcoms - Oye Jassie and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (Indian adaptations of Oye Jessie and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody).

Presenting Tara Sataria:
 


Before Tara, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions re-introduced their first admission - Tiger Shroff, "leader of the student brat pack."
 


Student Of The Year 2 went on floors in Dehradun on Tuesday. Dharma Productions announced on social media: "Today, director Punit malhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa's with Tiger Shroff and the girls." Karan Johar promised to share the full star cast of Student Of The Year 2 on Wednesday.
 


We are still waiting for the announcement of a few more students, one of which is expected to be Ananya Panday - daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. Ananya, who made her high society debut at Le Bal in Paris in November last year, was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. She was reportedly travelling to Dehradun for the film's shoot.

Comments
Student Of The Year, which released in 2012, was directed by Karan Johar. He launched Sidharth Malhotra, Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt and David Dhawan's son Varun with the film.
 


Student Of The Year 2 is expected to hit the screens in November.

Trending

student of the year casttara sutariatiger shroff

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................