Student Of The Year 2: Disney India's Tara Sutaria Joins Tiger Shroff's Batch

We are proud to present the new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it - @tarasutaria__ ! #SOTY2 @tigerjackieshroff @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Apr 10, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT