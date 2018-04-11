Student Of The Year 2: Disney India's Tara Sutaria Joins Tiger Shroff's Batch

Karan Johar is announcing the batch of 2018 for his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2, which is headlined by Tiger Shroff. Karan Johar announced the admission of Disney India's Tara Sutaria to the SOTY family. KJo's Dharma Productions described Tara as "the girl who is in it to win it" in its introductory post on social media. Tara Sutaria started her career as a VJ with Disney India and went to star in two of its sitcoms - Oye Jassie and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (Indian adaptations of Oye Jessie and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody).
Highlights
- Tiger Shroff and "the girls" started filming in Dehradun on Tuesday
- Tara Sutaria has featured in two sitcoms of Disney India
- Dharma's post described Tara as "the girl who is in it to win it"
Presenting Tara Sataria:
Before Tara, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions re-introduced their first admission - Tiger Shroff, "leader of the student brat pack."
Student Of The Year 2 went on floors in Dehradun on Tuesday. Dharma Productions announced on social media: "Today, director Punit malhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa's with Tiger Shroff and the girls." Karan Johar promised to share the full star cast of Student Of The Year 2 on Wednesday.
STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 - DAY #1 on set. Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa's with @tigerjackieshroff & the girls. Give us a in the comments to wish them luck! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @foxstarhindi . . . . #SOTY2 #studentoftheyear #tigershroff #karanjohar #karan #johar #onset #location #setlife #shootlife
We are still waiting for the announcement of a few more students, one of which is expected to be Ananya Panday - daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. Ananya, who made her high society debut at Le Bal in Paris in November last year, was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. She was reportedly travelling to Dehradun for the film's shoot.
Student Of The Year 2 is expected to hit the screens in November.