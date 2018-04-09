Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 Begins Filming, Full Cast Will Be Announced Soon

Highlights
- The first stop of Student Of The Year 2 filming is in Dehradun
- Tiger Shroff and 'the girls' have started their journey
- Ananya Panday may make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2
Take a look:
STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 - DAY #1 on set.— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 9, 2018
Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa's with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls.
Give us a in the comments to wish them luck! @karanjohar@apoorvamehta18@foxstarhindi#SOTY2pic.twitter.com/V5wKfVT9Ye
The student journey begins again!!!! #SOTY2 ! The announcement of the final cast on Wednesday the 11th!!!! Watch this space....break a leg @punitdmalhotra@iTIGERSHROFF@DharmaMovies@apoorvamehta18@foxstarhindihttps://t.co/HrlyLdqscF— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 9, 2018
It was reported that Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra have tweaked the script of the film without changing the narrative after the success of Baaghi 2. They've have added a few action sequences too. Student Of The Year 2 will address the issue of bullying in school - with Tiger Shroff playing a bullied student.
Student Of The Year 2 is expected to hit the screens on November 23.