Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 Begins Filming, Full Cast Will Be Announced Soon

As for Student Of The Year 2's final roll call, it is rumoured that Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya has been cast opposite Tiger in the film. Though her debut hasn't been announced, Ananya was introduced as "Bollywood actress" by the Le Bal organisers at the Paris ball in November. Recently, Chnky panday also said that his daughter was "born to be an actor." A few days ago, Anaya was also spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for an undisclosed location.





It was reported that Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra have tweaked the script of the film without changing the narrative after the success of Baaghi 2. They've have added a few action sequences too. Student Of The Year 2 will address the issue of bullying in school - with Tiger Shroff playing a bullied student.



Student Of The Year 2 is expected to hit the screens on November 23.





Tiger Shroff, basking in the success of Baaghi 2, has arrived in Dehradun to start filming Student Of The Year 2. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared an update on Twitter from the first day on the film's sets saying: "Today, director Punit Malhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa's with Tiger Shroff and the girls." Karan Johar reposted Dharma's tweet and added: "The student journey begins again. The announcement of the final cast on Wednesday (April 11)."