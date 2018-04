Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 Script Reportedly Tweaked By Karan Johar. Here's Why

Highlights The film will now have four major action scenes The success of Baaghi 2 prompted them to take the step Student Of The Year 2 releases in November

SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi@apoorvamehta18@iTIGERSHROFFpic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018

Karan Johar has reportedly tweaked the script of Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 to include more fight sequences, mid-day reports. The popularity of Tiger Shroff as an action hero apparently made Karan Johar and director Punit Malhotra take the decision after's success. "Earlier, the story was structured in such a way that dance and romance were the two pivotal elements. But the failure of Tiger Shroff's dance film(2017), and the subsequent success ofproved that the audience loves him in his action avatar. So Karan has asked Punit to incorporate fight sequences in the script, without changing the narrative. The film will now have four major action scenes," source told mid-day Tiger Shroff'sis a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film, which launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Bollywood. Punit Malhotra takes over stewardship offrom Karan Johar who directed The female lead opposite Tiger Shroff hasn't been finalised as of yet. Rumour has it that either Ananya Panday (Chunky Pandey's daughter) or dancer Tara Sutaria will be a part of the film. "Since the female leads are newbies, it rests on Tiger's shoulders to draw the audience into theatres. So, Karan was clear that the script should play to his strengths," the source told mid-day Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's, also starring Disha Patani, is just a little short of Rs 100 crore at the box office. It will be Tiger Shroff's first film to make the Rs 100 crore debut. Tiger Shroff'sreleases this November.