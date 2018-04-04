Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 Script Reportedly Tweaked By Karan Johar. Here's Why

Highlights
- The film will now have four major action scenes
- The success of Baaghi 2 prompted them to take the step
- Student Of The Year 2 releases in November
Thank you @karanjohar sir and @punitdmalhotra sir for giving me admission into the coolest school ever! #StudentOfTheYear2#InItToWinIt#SOTY2@DharmaMoviespic.twitter.com/fbTB1aGlMG— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 20, 2017
Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film, which launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Bollywood. Punit Malhotra takes over stewardship of Student Of The Year 2 from Karan Johar who directed Student Of The Year.
SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi@apoorvamehta18@iTIGERSHROFFpic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, also starring Disha Patani, is just a little short of Rs 100 crore at the box office. It will be Tiger Shroff's first film to make the Rs 100 crore debut. Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 releases this November.