Ananya Panday Reportedly Scores Student Of The Year 2 Over Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Chunky Panday's teenaged daughter Ananya Panday reportedly auditioned for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 last week and got the role! Tiger Shroff has been confirmed to be playing the male lead in the school drama sequel, who was also reportedly part of the auditions. A Deccan Chronicle report states Karan quickly made up his mind after Ananya auditioned a part played by Alia Bhatt in the 2012 movie. "Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia's lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.
Highlights
- Tiger Shroff has been confirmed to be playing the male lead
- Karan Johar selected Ananya for Alia's role in the sequel
- "Ananya sailed through like a professional," revealed a source
"Karan immediately decided to cast her," the source added. Punit Malhotra directs Student Of The Year 2 while Dharma Productions produces the movie.
Ananya Panday was in Paris over the weekend to make her high society debut at the Bal des Debutantes or Le Bal. The high profile fashion event is an annual affair, which is attended by 20 young women from across the world, who participates in the ball with their designated 'cavaliers'.
The two most talked about aspiring actresses - Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi - were also reportedly in consideration for the role but Ananya scored the deal. "Saif and Amrita's daughter Sara and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jhanvi were also considered for Student Of The Year. But the idea was dropped," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying. "Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya has now been chosen," the source told Deccan Chronicle.
However, there has been no official confirmation from the 'coolest school ever.' Student Of The Year 2 is scheduled for some time next year.