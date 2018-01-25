Karan Johar Reveals When Student Of The Year 2, Starring Tiger Shroff, Will Release

Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff plays the lead role in Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Karan Johar )

  1. Karan Johar tweeted the release date of SOTY 2
  2. The film will hit the screens in November, this year
  3. Karan Johar will reveal the names of the actresses next month
Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 will hit the screens in November, this year. On Wednesday, Karan Johar tweeted a new poster of the film, featuring Tiger Shroff, who plays the lead role in the film. Sharing the poster, Karan Johar revealed the release date of the film and also shared that the two new leading ladies will be announced next month: "SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF," KJo tweeted. Karan Johar's 2012 Student Of The Year launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Bollywood.

This is what Karan Johar tweeted about Student Of The Year 2.
 

Earlier, Tiger Shroff posted the first poster of the film.
 

Tiger Shroff was confirmed for Student Of The Year 2 in August 2016. "There is pressure to take the franchise forward. I hope I am the right person and I don't let them down," Tiger Shroff told PTI at that time. He said that it will be a "youth-centric film" but didn't reveal other details.

Earlier, reports suggested that Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also star in the film but Karan Johar denied the rumours. A Deccan Chronicle report also stated that Karan Johar quickly made up his mind after Ananya Panday (Chunky Panday's daughter) auditioned a part played by Alia Bhatt in the 2012 movie. "Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia's lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Apart from Student Of The Year 2, Tiger Shroff will also star in Baaghi 2, which is a sequel to his 2016 film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Unlike Baaghi, the sequel will be directed by Sabbir Khan. Tiger Shroff also stars in the remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo series.

Excited to see Tiger in Student Of The Year 2?

