Karan Johar Reveals When Student Of The Year 2, Starring Tiger Shroff, Will Release

Highlights
- Karan Johar tweeted the release date of SOTY 2
- The film will hit the screens in November, this year
- Karan Johar will reveal the names of the actresses next month
This is what Karan Johar tweeted about Student Of The Year 2.
SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi@apoorvamehta18@iTIGERSHROFFpic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018
Earlier, Tiger Shroff posted the first poster of the film.
Thank you @karanjohar sir and @punitdmalhotra sir for giving me admission into the coolest school ever! #StudentOfTheYear2#InItToWinIt#SOTY2@DharmaMoviespic.twitter.com/fbTB1aGlMG— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 20, 2017
Tiger Shroff was confirmed for Student Of The Year 2 in August 2016. "There is pressure to take the franchise forward. I hope I am the right person and I don't let them down," Tiger Shroff told PTI at that time. He said that it will be a "youth-centric film" but didn't reveal other details.
Earlier, reports suggested that Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also star in the film but Karan Johar denied the rumours. A Deccan Chronicle report also stated that Karan Johar quickly made up his mind after Ananya Panday (Chunky Panday's daughter) auditioned a part played by Alia Bhatt in the 2012 movie. "Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia's lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.
Excited to see Tiger in Student Of The Year 2?