Karan Johar Reveals When Student Of The Year 2, Starring Tiger Shroff, Will Release

SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi@apoorvamehta18@iTIGERSHROFFpic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018

Karan Johar'swill hit the screens in November, this year. On Wednesday, Karan Johar tweeted a new poster of the film, featuring Tiger Shroff, who plays the lead role in the film. Sharing the poster, Karan Johar revealed the release date of the film and also shared that the two new leading ladies will be announced next month: will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF," KJo tweeted. Karan Johar's 2012launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Bollywood.This is what Karan Johar tweeted aboutEarlier, Tiger Shroff posted the first poster of the film.Tiger Shroff was confirmed forin August 2016. "There is pressure to take the franchise forward. I hope I am the right person and I don't let them down," Tiger Shroff told PTI at that time. He said that it will be a "youth-centric film" but didn't reveal other details.Earlier, reports suggested that Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also star in the film but Karan Johar denied the rumours. A Deccan Chronicle report also stated that Karan Johar quickly made up his mind after Ananya Panday (Chunky Panday's daughter) auditioned a part played by Alia Bhatt in the 2012 movie. "Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia's lines from. And Ananya sailed through like a professional," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying. Apart from, Tiger Shroff will also star in, which is a sequel to his 2016 film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Unlike, the sequel will be directed by Sabbir Khan. Tiger Shroff also stars in the remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo series.Excited to see Tiger in