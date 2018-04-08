Ananya Panday Was 'Born To Be An Actor,' Says Dad Chunky

Actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya is rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 (headlined by Tiger Shroff). The aspiring actress was last week pictured at the Mumbai airport (apparently on her way to Dehradun) where Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra also going. Ananya's dad Chunky Panday, without revealing details about her possible debut, told Mumbai Mirror that she was 'born to be an actor.' Ananya is the elder of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. "My daughter is a born actor. She wouldn't have been born if she wasn't an actor," Chunky Panday told Mumbai Mirror.
Highlights
- "She wouldn't have been born if she wasn't an actor," said Chunky Panday
- Ananya made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal last year
- Student Of The Year 2 is headlined by Tiger Shroff
Ananya Panday has been trending on and off since a few months - a) For her much-anticipated Bollywood debut and b) Last November, she made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal. Of Ananya's debut at the Paris Ball, Chunky Panday had told NDTV, "Waltzing with Ananya was great fun. Ananya made me feel very proud." His nephew Ahaan also attended the Paris ball.
Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad #lebal #lebaldesdebutantes #debs #debutantes #couture #hautecouture #fashion #paris #jeanpaulgaultier #thepeninsulaparis #payalnewyork #jewelry #renault #charity #seleniinstitute #enfantsdasie #maccosmetics #alexandredeparis_coiffure #christianlouboutin
Just last week, Chunky Panday and Ananya were photographed at the screening of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2. Ananya, looking chic in flared denims and an off-shoulder black top, smiled for the paparazzi. But, her dad photobombed her pretty pictures. "Professional photobomber," he captioned a collage on Instagram.
On being asked whether the doting dad will visit her daughter on her film sets, Chunky Panday told Mumbai Mirror, "I would rather see her on the screen but if she invites me on the sets I'll surely go. I wouldn't want to break her chain of thought."
Comments
\