Seen Ananya Panday And Chunky Panday's Father-Daughter Dance Pic At Paris Ball Yet?

Highlights
- Waltzing with Ananya was great fun: Chunky Panday
- Prince Philip d'Arenberg was Ananya's cavalier at Le Bal
- Ananya's cousin Ahaan Panday also attended the Paris ball
Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad #lebal #lebaldesdebutantes #debs #debutantes #couture #hautecouture #fashion #paris #jeanpaulgaultier #thepeninsulaparis #payalnewyork #jewelry #renault #charity #seleniinstitute #enfantsdasie #maccosmetics #alexandredeparis_coiffure #christianlouboutin
Chunky Panday is married to Bhavana Panday and they are parents to Rysa and Ananya. The family of four and Chunky's nephew Ahaan Panday attend the Paris ball. Ahaan was the cavalier of Princess Alice of Belgium.
Here are some pictures of Ahaan and Aanaya in Paris:
Cousins at their waltz rehearsal,ballroom dancing requires grace,elegance and posture perfect. @ahaanpandayy @ananyapanday you both have it all,shine bright my darlings tonight at the @lebal.paris #Shinebright #lebalparis #debutantes2017 #regalcavalier #cavaliers #lebal #balroomdance #Waltz #rehearsal #family #cousinlove #cousinsrock
Le Bal des Débutantes was held on November 18 in Paris and the opening dance was presented by Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Philippe and Padmanabh Singh, former Prince of Jaipur. Check out their waltz here:
Ananya Panday is reportedly making her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff. Though nothing has been announced officially, a Le Bal Instagram post described Ananya as 'the Bollywood actress.'