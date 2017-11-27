Ananya Panday, Daughter Of Actor Chunky, Makes Paris Debut. See Pics

Charity fashion event Le Bal, held in Paris on Saturday, was lit with Ananya Panday, who made her society debut at the event. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday stole the limelight and was one of the many young girls, who were present at the charity fashion event for the rich and the popular, including Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur. Ananya was accompanied by her parents at the grand night. Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday shared a couple of beautiful pictures of Ananya on social media from the fashion event, which definitely can't be missed. Ananya, 19, looked gorgeous in the pictures dressed in blue and black off shoulder gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. Sharing the picture, Bhavana Panday wrote: "My Princess at @lebal.paris ! @jpgaultierofficial."

Before the event, Bhavana also shared some preparation pictures on social media, in which Ananya looked all set for Waltz rehearsal in a tulle 'Firefly' dress by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Ananya's cousin Ahaan Panday escorted her to Le Bal - which gives us an idea that Ahaan might be Ananya's chosen cavalier (as per Le Bal tradition).
Cousins at their waltz rehearsal,ballroom dancing requires grace,elegance and posture perfect. @ahaanpandayy @ananyapanday you both have it all,shine bright my darlings tonight at the @lebal.paris #Shinebright #lebalparis #debutantes2017 #regalcavalier #cavaliers #lebal #balroomdance #Waltz #rehearsal #family #cousinlove #cousinsrock
Of India, Bal des Debutantes founder Ophelie Renouard told news agency IANS: "India is such a major player in today's world. I am happy that for the first time, we have two debutantes from India and I would like this to happen every year."
(With IANS inputs)