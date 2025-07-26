Watch: Ahaan Panday's Old Video Recreating Chunky Panday's "I'm A Joking" Dialogue Goes Viral Again

Ever since Saiyaara became one of the biggest hits of 2025, led by debutant Ahaan Panday alongside Aneet Padda, several old videos of the lead actor have been resurfacing. Ahaan Panday was a Dubsmash star before his big Bollywood release. Several videos of him recreating Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan dialogues have been making the rounds.

But what caught our attention this time is him delivering his uncle, actor Chunky Panday's iconic dialogue "I'm a joking", from the Housefull franchise. Chunky Panday, too, is seen sitting behind Ahaan Panday as he breaks into a laugh when the dialogue is delivered.

Ahaan Panday's Instagram Followers

Saiyaara's roaring success streak has taken Ahaan Panday to overnight fame. The spike in numbers comes after the movie's release, before which he had around 460K-480K followers. His count currently stands at 1.6M followers.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, is an intense love story between a young couple - struggling musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and aspiring writer Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Together they embark on a journey of love, loss and heartbreak.

