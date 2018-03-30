Ananya Panday Photobombed By Dad Chunky, Plays It Cool. See Pics

Chunky Panday photobombed Ananya when she was posing on the red carpet at the screening of Baaghi 2

Chunky Panday with Ananya at the screening of Baaghi 2.

  1. Chunky and Ananya Panday attended the screening of Baaghi 2
  2. "Professional Photomomber," Chunky Panday captioned a post
  3. Ananya may debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of The Year 2
Chunky Panday is a regular Indian dad, who just has to photobomb his daughter's pictures. Chunky Panday called himself a "Professional Photobomber" on Instagram - and rightly so. The actor shared a collage from the screening of Baaghi 2 on Thursday night, in which he can be seen photobombing his daughter Ananya's pictures. Ananya looked chic in super-flared denims teamed with and an off-shoulder black top. Ananya posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet with a pretty smile but wait - dad Chunky Panday decides to photobomb her (many, many times). Ananya appeared unperturbed with her father's pranks. Ananya is the elder of Chunky and Bhavana Panday's two daughters. Her younger sister in Rysa.

Here's what Chunky Panday was up to at the screening of Baaghi 2:
 
 

Professional photo Bomber

A post shared by chunky panday (@chunkypanday) on



But Ananya did get a solo shot clicked:
 
ananya panday ndtv

Baaghi 2 features Tiger Shroff in lead role, with whom Ananya will reportedly co-star in Student Of The Year 2. Ananya made her high society debut at Paris' Bal Des Debutantes in November 2017. Ananya attended the Paris ball with her parents and sister and cousin Ahaan, who was the cavalier of Princess Alice of Belgium.

Here's a pretty picture of Chunky and Ananya Panday from the Paris Ball:
 


The official announcement of Ananya's Bollywood debut is still waited. However, a Le Bal Instagram post described Ananya as 'the Bollywood actress.'
 


Ananya Panday's friend circle includes Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya. They are often spotted together at fashion shows and other events and Shanaya and Ananya are almost always in the Khans' guest list of Alibaug parties.

