Chunky Panday And Wife Bhavana Share Pics From Finland Holiday. Missing - Ananya

Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana have shared several pictures from their holiday album

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2018 15:07 IST
Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana photographed in Finland (Image courtesy: bhavanapandey)

Highlights

  1. Their younger daughter Rysa is also accompanying them
  2. They went to the Santa Claus Village and to the Husky Park
  3. Ananya Panday is missing from the pictures that have been posted
Actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana are currently in Finland for a vacation. The couple have shared several pictures from their holiday album and their younger daughter Rysa is also accompanying them. However, Chunkya and Bhavana haven't yet posted any picture of the elder daughter Ananya, who made her high society debut at Paris' Le bal last year. The family's travel itinerary includes the Santa Claus Village, a visit to the Glass Igloos and they also went to the Husky Park. Chunky captioned one of his posts as, "Jon Snow." Jon Snow is one of the main characters of the popular drama series Game Of Thrones.

Here are the pictures from Chunky Panday and Bhavana's Finland diaries.
 
 

Bhavana posted this selfie recently while their daughter Rysa was busy skiing.
 
 

Chunky and Bhavana Panday celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this January. Chunky wished his wife with an adorable picture from one of their vacations and some marriage gyaan. "Marriage is a workshop. One works the other shops. Happy anniversary my darling Bhavana Panday," he wrote.
 


Of daughter Ananya's debut at the Paris Ball, Chunky Panday told NDTV, "Waltzing with Ananya was great fun. Ananya made me feel very proud." He also added that he used to dance with both his daughters when they were young. Chunky's nephew Ahaan also attended the Paris ball.
 


Chunky Panday has featured in films like Tezaab, Zakham, Khilaaf, Vishwatma, Aankhen, Housefull and Humshakals. He was last seen in a negative role in Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan.
 

