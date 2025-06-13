When Chunky Panday Attended A Funeral For Money: "Couldn't Throw Tantrums, The Body Was Right In Front Of Me"

Chunky Panday, who was recently seen in Housefull 5, recalled a bizarre incident where he was called to attend a funeral in exchange of a hefty pay cheque. Chunky Panday recalled the time when there was no social media and actors didn't have alternate source of income. Sharing the vivid details of the incident, Chunky Panday said he didn't attend the event "out of choice."

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chunky Panday recalled when he was called to attend a funeral for money.

"In those days, there was no source of income besides doing films or going for events. There was no Instagram, YouTube, no ads also. It was a different world that time," he said.

Chunky shared that one day he received a call from an event organiser who wanted him to stop by at a place for ten minutes. "He asked me to come in white clothes. I thought it's a theme. He didn't tell me where he was calling me. I reached and saw a lot of crowd outside and everyone was dressed in white, so I thought it's a big event," he said.

Chunky Panday kept his words and reached the place in time. As soon as he spotted the dead body, he thought that the event organiser was dead.

"As I went inside, I saw a dead body lying there. I am so innocent that I thought the organiser died. Then the organiser came to me and I asked him, 'Who died?' He said, 'It's a funeral that I have called you for'. I couldn't shout, throw tantrums, I am in the middle of a funeral and the body was right in front of me. He told me, 'If you cry, I will give you more money'. The actor who went with me cried a lot, he got Rs 50,000 more," Chunky recalled.

Chunky also revealed the reason why they were called at the event. The person, who died, had taken a lot of loans and his family apprehended that the creditors would come demanding returns. So, his family had come up with a plan.

"There was a reason why we were called there. The one who died, he was under a lot of debt. His family was scared that the creditors will come and they will have to return the money. So they had spread the rumour that he produced a film and all his money went in that. Actors were called to create the impression that he was producing a film," he said.

