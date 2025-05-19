Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Father Chunky Panday To <i>Main Tera Tota</i> At An Award Show

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday often dish out father-daughter goals. Recently, the duo lit up the stage with an adorable performance on the song Main Tera Tota at an award show. A video was shared by Chunky Panday on Instagram. Obviously, it is viral.

The clip opens to a group of dancers escorting Chunky Panday to the stage. Next, the film veteran and his daughter groove to the beats of the '90s hit. Ananya Panday embraced desi charm in a golden embroidered blouse and green dhoti-styled skirt. Meanwhile, Chunky Panday looked dashing in a black suit.

Ananya Panday's flawless moves, combined with Chunky Panday's playful expressions, were a hit. After the performance, Ananya bows down to her father and shares a warm hug with him.

Main Tera Tota is a part of Chunky Panday's 1988 film Paap Ki Duniya. The action drama, directed by Shibu Mitra, also features Sunny Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Danny Denzongpa in key roles.

Chunky Panday's side note read, “This is the First time I got to perform at an International Film Award function. Thank you, Zee Cine Awards and my Darling Ananya Panday. What a Surprise. So Proud of you. Love you forever.”

Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, “The best (red heart and evil eye emoji). Actress Nyra Banerjee commented, “Pretty daughter ke proud cute father.” Dia Mirza dropped multiple red heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor and her husband-actor Sanjay Kapoor, echoed a similar sentiment.

Workwise, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2. The historical courtroom drama, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is headlined by Akshay Kumar. R Madhavan also essays an important role.

Up next, Ananya Panday has been roped in opposite the Kill movie fame Lakshay in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, the project is backed by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday was most recently seen in the Netflix show The Royals, led by Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi.