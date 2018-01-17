Chunky Panday Posts Anniversary Pic With Wife Bhavana And Marriage Gyaan

Chunky and Bhavana Panday are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today, and the actor has posted a special message for his 'darling wife,' as cutely addressed by Chunky, on social media. The 55-year-old actor posted an adorable photograph with Bhavana, which is from their France holiday and captioned the photo as: "Marriage is a workshop. One works the other shops. Happy anniversary my darling @bhavanapandey." In the picture, the couple are looking gorgeous while enjoying their vacation in the Rhone-Alpes. Bhavana also Instagrammed an old picture from Maldives, featuring herself and Chunky. The couple got married in 1998 and are parents to daughters Ananya and Rysa Panday.
Here's the picture which Chunky posted.
Check out Bhavana's post.
Farah Khan also posted a picture and wished Chunky and Bhavana. "Happy 20th Anniversary @bhavanapandey @chunkypanday you have made it this far without one being killed and the other in jail," wrote Farah.
Recently, Chunky's elder daughter Ananya made her high society debut at Paris' Le bal. Ananya's first dance at the event was with dad Chunky Panday. Their photo was shared by Le Bal organisers.
Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad #lebal #lebaldesdebutantes #debs #debutantes #couture #hautecouture #fashion #paris #jeanpaulgaultier #thepeninsulaparis #payalnewyork #jewelry #renault #charity #seleniinstitute #enfantsdasie #maccosmetics #alexandredeparis_coiffure #christianlouboutin
Earlier, Chunky Panday told NDTV that he often danced with both his daughters when they were young. Of the Paris ball, the Housefull actor told NDTV: "Waltzing with Ananya was great fun. Ananya made me feel very proud." He also added that this was "the closest feeling to royalty" as he would get.
We wish Chunky and Bhavana Panday, a very happy wedding anniversary.