Meet Student Of The Year 2's Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's Classmate

...And suddenly you know it's time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings! Firsts are always special, especially when you're blessed enough to be a part of the Dharma family. My journey begins... #SOTY2 #Repost @dharmamovies with @get_repost We are proud to present the new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it - @tarasutaria__ ! #SOTY2 @tigerjackieshroff @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindii

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on Apr 10, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT