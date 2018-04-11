Meet Student Of The Year 2's Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's Classmate

Highlights
Before her stint with Disney (from 2010 to 2013), Tara Sutaria gained popularity as a singer. Tara, who was born in Mumbai, is a trained singer and she has performed with artistes such as Louiz Banks and Mikey McCleary. Tara Sutaria has also been associated with the National Centre for the Performing Arts for over a decade. Tara also performed at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai in 2016. Tara started her career as a singer when was only seven-years-old.
Tara is the daughter of Himanshu and Tina Sutaria and she also has a twin sister named Pia, who is a professional ballet dancer. Tara is apparently dating Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan Mehra, who will be debuting later this year in Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar, features frequently on Tara's Instagram posts and vice-versa. Read their captions for subtle hints:
Student Of The Year 2 will release in November.