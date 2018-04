Meet Student Of The Year 2's Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's Classmate

Highlights Tara Sutaria is a professional singer Tara has performed with artistes such as Louiz Banks and Mikey McCleary She has starred in two of Disney India's hit sitcoms

Karan Johar revealed the top three actors of his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2, of which one name may have come across as vaguely familiar - Tara Sutaria. The names of these television shows will jog your memory -and? No? Well, Tara is a Disney India star and she has featured in the aforementioned shows, which are the Indian adaptations of American sitcomsand. Tara Sutaria started as a VJ in Disney's. Later, she was seen in a cameo in another sitcom. Outside Disney, she's only appeared in TV showBefore her stint with Disney (from 2010 to 2013), Tara Sutaria gained popularity as a singer. Tara, who was born in Mumbai, is a trained singer and she has performed with artistes such as Louiz Banks and Mikey McCleary. Tara Sutaria has also been associated with the National Centre for the Performing Arts for over a decade. Tara also performed at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai in 2016. Tara started her career as a singer when was only seven-years-old.Tara is the daughter of Himanshu and Tina Sutaria and she also has a twin sister named Pia, who is a professional ballet dancer. Tara is apparently dating Rohan Mehra , son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan Mehra, who will be debuting later this year in Saif Ali Khan's, features frequently on Tara's Instagram posts and vice-versa. Read their captions for subtle hints:is Tara Sutaria's big Bollywood break. Tara's co-stars are Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff, has commercially successful films such asandon his resume while Ananya is a newcomer in the Punit Malhotra-directed film will release in November.