Student Of The Year 2: Twitter Wants Priyank Sharma In Tiger Shroff's Film, Appeals To Karan Johar

"Feeling broken," said Priyank's fan after SOTY 2 cast was announced

Finally you did not cast @ipriyanksharmaa ..feeling very broken & annoyed & depressed. Feeling perplexed.. I thought he is going to be in @SOTYOfficial ..but you broke we Priyank fans hearts.. — Shaswata Kapat (@Kapatshaswata98) April 11, 2018

Plzzz cast priyank @karanjohar — Naved Karim (@NavedKarim2) April 11, 2018

Any other male actor. Second lead.. — Kunal Sharma (@skunal03) April 11, 2018

Please sir.. Why don't cast @ipriyanksharmaa in Student of the year 2.. Why?? You praised him on india's next Superstar finale.. So feeling sad.. #SOTY2@DharmaMovies@punitdmalhotra @tigerjackieshroff — Shaswata Kapat (@Kapatshaswata98) April 11, 2018

Priyank Sharma became a household name after starring in a string of reality shows -and- but he's still struggling to make his Bollywood debut. Priyank recently appeared as a guest on the finale of reality show, which was co-judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. Based on Priyank's interaction with thedirector, folks thought that KJo will launch Priyank in an upcoming film - THB, Priyank's fans had their fingers crossed for. But that ship has sailed. Karan Johar announced the lead cast of Student Of The Year 2 - Tiger Shroff (everyone knew that), Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Disney India alumna Tara Sutaria.Priyank Sharma's fans were upset and suggested that thealumnus would have been better choice than Tiger Shroff. A section of Twitter still thinks that Priyank may appear in a supporting role or even as the antagonist in the Punit Malhotra-directed film. Fans were hopeful also because Priyank Sharma had networked his way into a Bollywood party (hosted by Shah Rukh Khan). He was Neha Dhupia's plus one to Kaajal Anand's birthday party where he met Karan Johar.Apart from Priyank, Twitter hoped thatwinners Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj would be included in the star cast. The winners of the reality show were promised film with Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty but apparently it won't be. Rohit and Karan have collaborated onbut Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have already been announced as the film's lead cast. Maybe, Aman and Natasha will get a role in it? Priyank was last seen in television series, co-starring Tejasswi Prakash.