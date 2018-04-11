Student Of The Year 2: Twitter Wants Priyank Sharma In Tiger Shroff's Film, Appeals To Karan Johar

Highlights
- "Feeling broken," said Priyank's fan after SOTY 2 cast was announced
- Apart from Tiger Shroff, the film stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria
- Student Of The Year 2 will release in November
Priyank Sharma's fans were upset and suggested that the Bigg Boss alumnus would have been better choice than Tiger Shroff. A section of Twitter still thinks that Priyank may appear in a supporting role or even as the antagonist in the Punit Malhotra-directed film.
Finally you did not cast @ipriyanksharmaa ..feeling very broken & annoyed & depressed. Feeling perplexed.. I thought he is going to be in @SOTYOfficial ..but you broke we Priyank fans hearts..— Shaswata Kapat (@Kapatshaswata98) April 11, 2018
Plzzz cast priyank @karanjohar— Naved Karim (@NavedKarim2) April 11, 2018
Any other male actor. Second lead..— Kunal Sharma (@skunal03) April 11, 2018
Please sir.. Why don't cast @ipriyanksharmaa in Student of the year 2.. Why?? You praised him on india's next Superstar finale.. So feeling sad.. #SOTY2@DharmaMovies@punitdmalhotra @tigerjackieshroff— Shaswata Kapat (@Kapatshaswata98) April 11, 2018
Apart from Priyank, Twitter hoped that India's Next Superstars winners Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj would be included in the star cast. The winners of the reality show were promised film with Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty but apparently it won't be Student Of The Year. Rohit and Karan have collaborated on Simmba but Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have already been announced as the film's lead cast. Maybe, Aman and Natasha will get a role in it? Priyank was last seen in television series Swisswale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge, co-starring Tejasswi Prakash.