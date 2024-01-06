Shraddha Kapoor's Fam-Jam At Shaza Morani And Cousin Priyank Sharma's Baby Shower

Shraddha at Priyank and Shaza Morani's baby shower. (courtesy: priyaankksharma)

Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank Sharma and his wife Shaza Morani are expecting their first child together. Priyank Sharma shared photos from the baby shower festivities on his Instagram profile and the album features Priyank's cousin Shraddha, his mother Padmini Kolhapure, Shaza's sister Zoa along with other family and friends who attended. Priyank captioned the post, "T-2 for baby T fam #marathi vibe." In the comments, Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations." Sanjana Sanghi wrote "Uffff." Malvika Raaj dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor shared a few clicks of her festive OOTD and she wrote in an Instagram profile, "Batao kya dekh rahi hoon (Guess what am I looking at)?" For the festivities, Shraddha Kapoor wore a neon green outfit. She accessorised her look with statement jewelry and a flower in her hair. Stunning is the word. Take cues from Shraddha Kapoor's festive style:

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film released last year and it was a hit. Shraddha Kapoor also featured in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya.