Shraddha's Loud Shout Out To Dad Shakti Kapoor In Animal: 'How I Love Seeing Baapu...'

Shakti Kapoor in the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, opened to theatres on December 1. Undoubtedly, the film is receiving a massive response from fans and critics alike. From Ranbir Kapoor's action-packed avatar to Bobby Deol's bad guy persona, the film has ticked all the boxes. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri. Interestingly, Shakti Kapoor has an important role in the movie. Now, his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, has shared a still of Shakti Kapoor's character on Instagram. The picture, which was clicked inside a theatre, features Shakti Kapoor carrying an intense look on his face. Along with the photo, Shraddha, the super proud daughter, wrote, "How I love seeing Baapu [dad] on the big screen,” accompanied by red heart emojis and hashtag “Animal.”

On its opening day, Animal made a record-breaking collection at the box office. The film, which clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, stands as the highest opener for Ranbir Kapoor. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the remarkable achievement through his post on X (formerly known as Twitter). In his tweet, Taran Adarsh revealed that Animal amassed an astounding ₹63.80 crore on its release day.

‘ANIMAL' IS SENSATIONAL…

⭐️ Non-holiday / non-festival release

⭐️ Non-franchise

⭐️ No superstar cameos

⭐️ ‘Adults' certificate

⭐️ 3+ hours run time

⭐️ Clash with another film…

Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri ₹ 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/fOM9S0ASdq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Animal 1.5 stars and said, “Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be. The protagonist (Ranbir Kapoor) goes hell for leather, spills tons of blood, kills tens of people and blows hot and hotter when he figures out that a conspiracy is indeed afoot to eliminate the patriarch and rob his family of the steel plant that it owns.”