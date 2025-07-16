Sophie Choudry Slams Bollywood Celebrities, "Please Do Not Let Wimbledon Become The Next Cannes"

Over the last few days, the internet has been abuzz with pictures and videos of celebrities attending Wimbledon 2025. Sophie Choudry, however, has slammed the trend.

On Thursday, July 15, the singer, actress shared an elaborate note on her Instagram Stories, criticising the growing obsession with turning Wimbledon into a fashion runway rather than appreciating the sport itself.

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Oh Lord. Please do not let Wimbledon become the next Cannes."

Speaking about her love for tennis, the 43-year-old said, "I have been an avid tennis lover for more than 30 years. Have literally shed tears of joy and pain over my favourites – Sampras (a legit obsession at one time), Agassi, Nadal and now Alcaraz. Have scheduled watching matches between revising for school exams. Was fortunate enough to see the legend Martina Navratilova play in her last Wimbledon final, amongst other epic matches – before it was all about an Insta post."

She added, "But this year I am suddenly seeing countless ‘influencers', ‘celebs' from India going there just to be seen. I am not denying that some genuinely love the game, but many are there just to pose for social media. They have zero clue or interest in the game or those playing it."

On a concluding note Sophie Choudry shared, "It is just Ughhh. Please let us not ruin one of the most beautiful tournaments in the world."

Contrary to Sophie Choudry's opinion, Sonam Kapoor had a positive stance on celebs about the ‘desification' at Wimbledon.

On an Instagram post uploaded by anonymous fashion critic handle Diet Sabya, the actress commented, "Love the captions! Indians everywhere. So good na?"

Some of the prominent personalities who attended Wimbledon this year were Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, and Urvashi Rautela.

The Wimbledon finals saw Jannik Sinner beating Carlos Alcaraz in a hard-hitting clash. Wimbledon celebrated the win by paying a tribute to Indian cinema, honouring Thalapathy Vijay and his upcoming film Jana Nayagan.