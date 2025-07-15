Watch: Hrithik Roshan And Triptii Dimri Set The Stage On Fire In A Viral Dance Video

In a now-viral video, Hrithik Roshan and Triptii Dimri can be seen setting the dance floor on fire.

Although no such confirmation has been made about the collaboration, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that the duo teamed up for his apparel brand, HRX.

Hrithik picked a white T-shirt layered with a front zipper jacket. He teamed it with a pair of black trousers, a cap and sneakers. Triptii, on the other hand, served uber cool vibes in a white crop top with loose-fitted pants and sneakers.

HRX, co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, sells a variety of fitness and lifestyle products like apparel, footwear and accessories. Launched in 2013, the brand resonates with a generation passionate about achieving their fitness goals.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is currently gearing up for the release of the romantic drama Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the movie will hit the theatres on August 1, 2025. Next, she has Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara in her lineup with Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next appearing as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe movie War 2. He will share screen space with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film will be released on August 14, 2025.

Hrithik Roshan will also make his directorial debut with Krrish 4.