Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Gets A Grand Opening Of Rs 61 Crore

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, had a stellar start at the box office. The film released in theatres on Friday and it clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur at the box office. Animal collected a whopping Rs 61 crore on its release day, reported Sacnilk. Talk about a grand opening. The report stated that "Animal earned 61.00 Cr India net on its first day for all languages." About the film's 1st-day box office collection and occupancy - the Hindi rendition collected over Rs 50.50 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 10 crore. Animal had an overall 62.47% Hindi occupancy on Friday, the Sacnilk report stated.

Last night, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an X (earlier known as Twitter) post about the film's stellar performance at Indian theatre chains.

#Animal Fri / Day 1 at national chains... Update: 10.45 pm...

#PVRInox: 19.25 cr

#Cinepolis: 5.15 cr

Total: 24.40 cr



#MovieMax: 1.04 cr / 10 pm; highest opener ever... #Jawan was 1.01 cr

#NYCinemas: 42 lacs / 9 pm



Day 1 of other biggies at national...

Animal opened to average reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor delivers a powerful performance that is supported with customary elan by Anil Kapoor. But because the film is propelled in the main by problematic means and instincts, the efforts of the two stars can only go abegging. You want to look away when the two are peddling their wares."

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimrii in pivotal roles. The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.