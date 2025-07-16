Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Mimics Viral <i>Pehla Tu Dance</i> Step With Orry. Internet Reacts

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's odd dance step to Son of Sardaar 2's Pehla Tu song has led to a flurry of memes. Now, Ajay's daughter Nysa has grabbed attention for mimicking her father's viral hand gesture in a hilarious Instagram post. Her dance partner? Internet personality Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.

On Tuesday, July 15, Orry uploaded a video featuring his good friend Nysa Devgan. In the clip, the duo recreate the step with ease and humour. The Pehla Tu track plays in the background.

Orry, dressed in a green vest and distressed cargo pants, sports a poker expression. Nysa, wearing a white ruffled top and a pair of denim jeans, flashes a playful smile.

The sarcastic text layout read, "Imagine hating on us but we are at home doing this."

The caption said, "She did not even have to learn the dance."

The Internet had a good laugh watching the fun video. One user commented, "It is in her genes." Another noted, "Nice. Very difficult step." "Ajay sir ko ghar par practice karte time dekh liya hoga (Must have seen Ajay Devgn sir practice it at home)," guessed one person. Pointing out a tiny mistake, an individual said, "Can't do father's step right. The teeja is not correct."

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn attended Son of Sardaar 2's trailer launch in Mumbai. He broke his silence on the dance move at the event.

Ajay Devgn said, "I do not know about people. But I will tell you — aap log mera mazak uda rahe ho, lekin mere liye yeh bhi karna bahut mushkil hai. Woh maine kar diya, uska aap log shukar kariye (I do not know about others, but while you may be making fun of me, even doing this much was really difficult for me. Be thankful I managed to do that much)."

Mrunal Thakur, who was also present, chimed in saying, “So, actually it looks very easy, but when you do it yourself, you will understand that it is actually a big mental workout.”

Son of Sardaar 2 will premiere on July 25.