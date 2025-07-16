Karnataka Caps Movie Ticket Prices At Rs 200, But Internet Has A Multiplex Concern

The Karnataka government has reinstated a Rs 200 ticket cap for regional films in theatres, including multiplexes. The decision came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement in his budget speech. It is expected to benefit film enthusiasts and the regional film industry alike, promoting a more vibrant and inclusive cinematic experience in the state.

What's Happening

The price cap was imposed by amending Rule 55 of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, to incorporate a new sub-rule. The sixth sub-rule mentions that the cost of each show in all state cinemas, including multiplexes, for films in all languages, should not exceed Rs 200, inclusive of amusement tax.

The directive, dated July 15, was signed on behalf of the Governor by the state undersecretary to the government for the prisons and cinema section of the Home Department.

Karnataka Government orders fixing the price for the movie tickets across the state including multiplexes. The prices of tickets should not exceed Rs 200 inclusive of entertainment tax. pic.twitter.com/CVOQjNTvHv — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

Reactions On The Internet

There was a wide range of reactions on the Internet after the official announcement of the Rs 200-cap on movie ticket prices.

One of the curious cinegoers asked Grok, the AI chatbot integrated with X, "Hey, do you know when this rule kicks in?"

Another X user called it a "great move". "Better late than never. But they must also ensure multiplexes don't find loopholes to dodge this rule."

Some had concerns about the F&B prices and parking fee.

"What about popcorn and parking charges?"

"And, it will last only for few months... After that everyone will increase the prices. Have seen many these earlier..." another one pointed out.

Looking Forward

The decision by the state government comes in reaction to a rising demand for more reasonable multiplex tickets, where premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, and reclining seats typically cost between Rs 600 and 1,000. The government expects that by establishing a consistent price ceiling, it would be able to promote accessibility and expand the audience base for Kannada and other regional films at theatres.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association have backed the decision. Despite previous opposition from multiplex giants, they hope the cap will help bring more Kannada filmgoers to theatres.

Back in 2017, during his first term as chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah announced a cap on movie ticket prices at Rs 200 across all theatres. However, multiplex owners expressed concern about probable revenue losses and petitioned the Karnataka High Court to overturn the ruling. The cap was eventually lifted, and theatres continued to set their own pricing structures.

The reintroduction of the cap is being regarded as a crucial step toward promoting regional cinema in Karnataka.