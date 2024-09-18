National Cinema Day 2024: Movie Tickets To Cost Just Rs 99 On September 20

National Cinema Day: More than 4,000 cinema halls have confirmed to participate in the event.

National Cinema Day 2024 is set to be observed this year on Friday, September 20. On this day, movie enthusiasts will be able to watch films at an affordable price at cinema halls. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has teamed up with cinemas nationwide to offer tickets at just Rs 99. As per the details available from the MAI, more than 4,000 cinema halls, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Delite, and many others, have confirmed to participate in the event. However, this deal won't apply to recliners or premium formats like 4DX and IMAX.

"This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt "thank you" to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema," the association said on X, formerly Twitter.

They also stated that there will be "exciting" offers on food and beverages as well. However, consumers will have to check the websites and social media handles of the participating cinemas to know further details.

Movie tickets can be booked online and can be bought offline too. Interested watchers can book the tickets online through platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm, or the particular sites of the multiplexes. Extra details regarding the offers on tickets and food and beverages will be displayed at the theatres, via their social media channels or on their websites.

This year, the day will showcase movies like Transformers One, Never Let Go, Yudhra, Stree 2, Tumbbad, Veer Zara, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, and The Buckingham Murders. "Whether you're in the mood for action, romance or drama, this year's National Cinema Day has something for everyone to enjoy on the big screen!" MIA said.

In 2022, National Cinema Day was first brought about by the MAI. The association started this day to celebrate the reopening of theatres after the Coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. The MIA rolled out huge discounts on film tickets on this day, empowering film lovers to help theatre owners, who experienced immense losses during the Covid-19 lockdowns.