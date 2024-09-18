Indian Couple's Rs 5.5 Lakh Per Night Stay At Maasai Mara Resort Stuns Internet. See Post

The post has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and several reactions.

An Indian couple is going viral on social media for sharing their extraordinary experience of staying at an ultra-luxury resort in Maasai Mara, Kenya. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Anirban Chowdhury, who describes himself as a credit card enthusiast, detailed his luxurious adventure in a series of posts. He revealed that he, along with his wife, "ticked off a bucket list experience at one of Marriott's most exclusive and expensive properties - JW Marriott Masai Mara!" The jaw-dropping cost of their stay? A staggering Rs 5.5 lakh per night, including taxes, Mr Chowdhury said. However, he also revealed that he booked the stay using Marriott Bonvoy points.

In his posts, Mr Chowdhury documented the entire trip, providing insights into their luxurious adventure. He described the all-inclusive package, which includes accommodation, meals, selected beverages, and a range of premium services such as bush meals, sundowners, and daily game drives. He also described other paid activities, including horse riding, hot air balloon rides and Maasai village tours.

Just ticked off a bucket list experience at one of Marriott's most exclusive and expensive properties—JW Marriott Masai Mara! 🌍💎 If you're dreaming of luxury safaris, this is the place. Stunning tented suites, epic game drives, and personalized service in the heart of the Mara!… pic.twitter.com/rwWv5sk77b — Anirban chowdhury (@VoyageBliss) September 15, 2024

In the following post, Mr Chowdhury revealed that he secured this luxurious stay using Marriott Bonvoy points. "So, we booked JW Marriott Masai Mara using 106,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for two," he explained. "And let me tell you, I'd even pay 200k points for this experience! It's all-inclusive, so unless you opt for paid activities, your out-of-pocket cost will be pretty much zero. The experience is worth every point!" he said.

Mr Chowdhury shared the post just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and several reactions.

"I've never seen anything like this before-what an experience! But, wow, the cost is eye-watering," wrote one user. "This sounds like a dream vacation. If I had the points, I'd definitely consider it!" commented another.

"Unable to wrap my head around the kind of wealth people have. I think I'm fairly rich and I am, by any reasonable standard. So I was like nice let's check this place out and it costs 3.5 lakhs for one night. Almost 10 lakhs for a 3-day stay. What kind of money do folks earn?" wrote a third user.

Reacting to this, Mr Chowdhury clarified a few points. "The price per night for two isn't 3.5L, it's actually 5.5L INR with taxes. For 5 nights, that totals 27.5L INR," he wrote.

"I offset that cost by using 424,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Marriott has a 5th-night free program on award bookings. So, I booked 5 nights at 106,000 points per night, paying only for 4:106,000 x 4 = 424,000 points. And no, you don't need good looks or fancy attire to be smart," Mr Chowdhury explained.

Some users admired the luxurious details. "This is next-level luxury. The attention to detail sounds incredible!" wrote one user. "I'm saving up my Marriott points just for this-hoping to experience it someday," said another.