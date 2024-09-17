From Porsche To BMW, Video Of Luxury Cars Parked At Zomato, Blinkit Offices Goes Viral

The video accumulated more than 56,000 likes and over 1.3 million views.

A video showing luxury cars parked outside Zomato and Blinkit headquarters in Gurugram is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a slew of high-end luxury vehicles, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Aston Martin, parked in front of the office building. Other cars in the video include an Audi, a Mercedes, a Porsche, a Lamborghini and a BMW Z4 M40i, which is reportedly owned by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

The video opened to show a giant Zomato and Blinkit board at the entrance. The frame then moved to the parking area where all the high-end luxury cars were parked. The clip featured cars such as the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Lamborghini Urus, and Ferrari Roma, alongside Audi, Mercedes and BMW. "Not so normal I guess," the caption of the Instagram post read.

Watch the video below:

The clip was shared on Instagram just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 56,000 likes and over 1.3 million views. In the comments section, while some users were impressed, others were simply amused. Some Instagrammers also joked that the Zomato CEO had made his fortune by implementing a Rs 6 platform fee on every order placed through the food-delivery platform.

"Itne paise platform fee aur restaurant aur customer se kamayega toh aise hi hoga na parking (If you earn so much through platform fee, through restaurants and through customers, your parking will look like this)," wrote one user.

"He can buy it. Charging platform fee from customers and deducting gig cancellation fee and no show fee from delivery partners. He makes much money from looting," expressed another.

"Bought supercar with my 6 rupees," quipped a third user, while another added, "Investors money burning."

"When you have this much money, give health insurance to the delivery person too? Or give them pf?" commented a fifth user.

Notably, both food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, raised their platform fees by 20 per cent to Rs 6 in selected regions from July 14, up from the previous charge of Rs 5.