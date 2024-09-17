'Unnecessary Social Divide': Bengaluru Mall Faces Backlash Over 'VIP' Restroom Policy

The incident occurred at Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Whitefield. (Representative pic)

A popular Bengaluru mall is facing backlash over a policy requiring a Rs 1,000 bill to use a "VIP" restroom. Taking to Reddit, user DeskKey9633 shared how they were denied access to the ground-floor restroom for not meeting the Rs 1,000 shopping bill requirement. They revealed that the incident occurred over the weekend at Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Whitefield. "I had an infuriating experience this weekend at Phoenix Whitefield that I feel needs some attention. I had travelled from Church Street specifically to shop there (which is quite a distance to travel), and before diving into my shopping, I needed to use the restroom," the Reddit user wrote.

"Here's where it gets frustrating: the ground floor restroom is now designated as a "VIP" restroom, guarded by a female security officer. She insisted that I show a shopping bill (later I found out from someone i shared this experience with that even if i have a bill, it must amount to a minimum of Rs 1000) to use this restroom. I was shocked and confused-why should I need a bill to use a restroom?" they added.

The Redditor further recounted the frustrating experience of being redirected to restrooms on other floors, only to find them in a "terrible" state. "Those restrooms were in terrible condition. With so many people being redirected, the toilets were poorly maintained and many flushes weren't working," the post read.

The user went on to express disbelief at the policy, saying that in an emergency situation, being forced to search for a usable restroom could be overwhelming. "Even if a VIP restroom is a thing, it doesn't justify neglecting other facilities. I've never encountered such a policy in any other mall in Bangalore or in any other city, and if this is a new trend, it's deeply troubling and contributes to an unnecessary social divide," the user wrote.

The Redditor shared the post just a few hours back. Since then, it has accumulated several upvotes and comments. "This is so true. There is a lady security guard who stops people from entering and asks the people to pay and get some kind of pass. Is that a golden toilet washroom or what? To keep it hidden from ordinary poor people like us," wrote one user.

"Earlier they used to have a mandatory voluntary donation of 20 rupees for accessing the washroom. I guess they have removed that," commented another.

"Yes, this is true- I paid it first time thinking there is no other restroom in the mall. And they kind of guilt trip you into saying, its just a donation- why not pay? I really never understood their concept of mandatory, voluntary donation. If they are going to fleece people might as well accept it," recounted a third user.

"I visited Phoenix Whitefield and was denied access to the ground floor VIP restroom without a Rs 1000 shopping bill. The other restrooms were in poor condition, raising concerns about discriminatory policies and neglected facilities. This experience was unacceptable," commented another.